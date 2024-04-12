Nomination Process For Anantnag- Rajouri Lok Sabha Seat Begins

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Election Commission of India on Friday issued notification for Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat which will go to polls on May 07.
With the issuance of notification, the nomination process for Anantnag- Rajouri Lok Sabha seat began today.ADVERTISEMENT
The high-profile seat will witness a fight between Mian Altaf of National Conference, Mehbooba Mufti of Peoples Democratic Party Ghulam Nabi Azad of Democratic Progressive Azad Party and Zaffar Manhas of Apni Party. The BJP is yet to name its candidate for the seat.
