Nomination Process For Anantnag- Rajouri Lok Sabha Seat Begins

With the issuance of notification, the nomination process for Anantnag- Rajouri Lok Sabha seat began today.

The high-profile seat will witness a fight between Mian Altaf of National Conference, Mehbooba Mufti of Peoples Democratic Party Ghulam Nabi Azad of Democratic Progressive Azad Party and Zaffar Manhas of Apni Party. The BJP is yet to name its candidate for the seat.

