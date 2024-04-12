Arjit, Sriti Had 'Absolute Blast' Shooting For 'Pani Puri' Challenge: 'Infectious Energy'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) In the new sequence of the show 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye', Abhiraj (Angad Hasija), who is scheming to wreak havoc in Amruta (Sriti Jha) and Virat's (Arjit Taneja) lives, organises a pani puri eating challenge, where he spikes the paani with bhang with the hopes of catching them in a compromising position and misuse their video.

Amid all the drama, the shoot for this sequence turned out to be a sheer delight for Arjit and Sriti, who are avid street food lovers. Be it the gol gappe and momos of Delhi or the vada pavs and pani puri of Mumbai, the two besties are known to polish away the goodies whenever they get the chance.

Talking about the same, Arjit said: "The pani puri challenge with Sriti was an absolute blast to shoot. We both dove headfirst into the scene, relishing every moment of the competition. The energy on set was infectious, and we couldn't help but get caught up in the fun."

"I call it the perks of our job, as both she and I love street food. We devoured the pani puris like there's no tomorrow... But now, for the next month or so, I am sure I won't be able to even think about pani puri, although I enjoy it a lot," he added.

'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye' airs on Zee TV.