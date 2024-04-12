Drones Attack Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery In Russia Overnight - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of April 12, four drones attacked the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia's Rostov region.

This was reported by the ASTRA Telegram channel, according to Ukrinform.

As noted, the regional governor announced that four UAVs had been destroyed overnight in Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov region. According to him, there were no casualties or damage.

The official did not specify which object the drones attacked.

ISW: Attack on oilin Tatarstan is significant inflection in Ukraine's capability to strike

According to media reports, all the drones attacked the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery. One of the downed drones fell on the territory of the plant.

As reported, in March, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate confirmed the drone attack on Russia's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery. Its operation was suspended.