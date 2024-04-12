'Investments In Infrastructure, Technology Create Job Opportunities'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Heavy investments in well-built infrastructure and technology over the past decade have propelled employment prospects in Qatar.

Experts in the country state that there is an undeniable focus from the country on investments in various sectors, which has contributed to job creation.

Ghofrane Jameleddine, Chief Executive Officer at Camelia Homes said:“When you look at the job market on a global scale, Qatar has been doing relatively well, with a focus on diversifying the economy and creating new job opportunities.”

Meanwhile, Qatar has been continuously focusing on developing the tourism industry, which has led to an increase in job opportunities in industries including hospitality, travel, and entertainment.

The country positions itself on the global map for hosting major international events and sporting tournaments that boost its tourism in addition to driving a demand for skilled professionals in several areas.

In terms of the education sector and training programs, intense investments play a pivotal role in developing a skilled workforce.

“The government has established partnerships with renowned international universities and institutions to provide quality education and vocational training to its citizens. This has not only enhanced the employability of the local workforce but has also attracted foreign professionals to work in Qatar,” Jameleddine said.

While high unemployment rates may be a concern in some countries, Qatar has been actively working towards diversifying its economy and generating new employment opportunities.

He indicated that through investments in infrastructure, technology, tourism, education, and other industries, the country has been able to create a favorable job market scenario.

Highlighting the growing number of expatriate workers in the country, Jameleddine said that Qatar is one of the rivals for the strongest economies in the world and employs larger

and mixed international communities.

However, it is also paramount to acknowledge that modern technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) can be incorporated across all sectors.

He said“Although human interaction will be necessary, it will never be to the extent it once was. While technology can handle many tasks, there are still areas where human involvement is crucial. This includes areas that require empathy, creativity, critical thinking, and complex problem-solving skills.”

“It is really important for individuals to adapt to the changing landscape and acquire the skills necessary to thrive in a technology-driven world, embrace the potential of artificial intelligence and technology while also recognizing the value of human interaction, which augments Qatar's competitive economy,” the realty expert added.