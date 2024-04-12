(MENAFN- The Conversation) Operations Manager





Deliver high level operational, safety and strategic support

Relocation assistance provided for the ideal candidate Full time, ongoing position based in Hobart

About the opportunity

We are seeking to appoint an Operations Manager in the School of Creative Arts and Media which is part of the College of Arts, Law and Education (CALE). CALE's mission is to develop the next generation of thinkers and professionals in education, social work, law, media, policing and justice, and the cultural and creative industries. We strive to contribute a highly skilled and integrated workforce in these disciplines to every region of our island. Our research seeks a deep engagement with our place and a global impact that begins with our local communities.

What you'll do:



Lead and manage a team of Technical Officers and work with external partners such as the Theatre Royal in the delivery of high-quality performance and creative outputs.

Provide strong leadership in a 'safety first and always' culture.

Consult with academic staff and other key partners to determine technical support needs.

Lead improvements in processes, systems and practices as they relate to School operations and the technical officer team. Keep abreast of emerging national and international trends in areas of technological development relevant to the School.

­ What we're looking for:



A bachelor's level qualification and preferably a postgraduate qualification in a relevant area, and relevant experience in an educational, arts or industry setting; or an equivalent combination of relevant experience and/or education/training.

Demonstrated generalist knowledge of teaching and learning, research and operations within the tertiary sector.

Demonstrated high level of understanding and experience with safety, health and wellbeing legislation and operations.

Demonstrated capacity for dynamic leadership and management, exhibiting initiative, and autonomy in planning and executing complex activities.

Demonstrated experience in working with a range of plant, technology and equipment, ideally within a creative and/or performing arts environment. To apply online, please provide your CV and 1-2-page cover letter outlining your interest in the role, skills, capabilities and experience. You do not need to separately address the success criteria.

Salary details

Appointment to this role will be at HEO 8 and will have a total remuneration package of up to $143,448 comprising base salary within the range of $107,829 to $122,605 plus 17% superannuation.

How to Apply



For further information about this position, please contact Annah Simsons, Business Manager, [email protected] or 03 6226 8350.

Please visit for our guide to applying and details on the recruitment process. Please refer to the attached Position Description Below for full details.

Position Description - 499928 - Operations Manager

Applications close Sunday, 28 April 2024, 11.55pm

To be eligible for this position, you are required to have Australian citizenship, permanent residence or a current valid visa that allows you to fulfil the requirements of this role.