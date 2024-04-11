Techmediabreaks Golden Matrix Group Inc.'S (NASDAQ: GMGI) Strategic Acquisition Of Meridianbet Featured In IPO Edge Analysis

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI) and Meridianbet Group, the newly consolidated entity in the online gaming world, today announced positive analysis from IPO Edge , a leading portal known for its insightful and credible financial analyses. According to the announcement, the coverage highlighted GMGI's acquisition of Meridianbet as having a significant potential to reshape the gaming landscape, focusing on the combined entity's strategic positioning for expansive growth and technological innovation. IPO Edge analysts cast a spotlight on the strategic merits of the $300 million acquisition of Meridianbet, indicating the bold move is poised to establish a global gaming juggernaut, with projected sales reaching $182 million by 2025. While signifying a monumental leap in market expansion, spanning 15+ markets, including Serbia, Montenegro, and Bosnia, the merger also underscores the entity's prowess in emerging markets such as Mexico, Tanzania and Peru.

About Golden Matrix Group Inc.

Golden Matrix Group , based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is an established business-to-business (“B2B”) and business-to-consumer (“B2C”) gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients and RKings, its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets. Besides Meridianbet and Expanse Studios, the company also owns and operates MEXPLAY, a regulated online casino in Mexico. The company's sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current U.S. law.

