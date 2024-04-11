Ukraine Will Decide How To Defend Itself - France And Canada

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine must decide for itself how to conduct its own defense and protect its population.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated in a joint statemen by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, released following the meeting between the two leaders.

"Canada and France unequivocally condemn Russia's ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine and remain firmly committed to Ukraine 's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, including its territorial waters. We believe that it is up to Ukraine to decide how to defend itself and protect its people," the document says.

It is noted that Canada and France will continue to support Ukraine "bilaterally and through all the international organizations of which they are members." "Canada and France are determined to help with the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine by responding to immediate humanitarian needs, supporting reform and anti-corruption efforts, and strengthening trade investment in Ukraine with a view to fostering private-sector participation," the two prime ministers emphasized.

In addition, both countries promised to "support a just and lasting peace for Ukraine."

It should be noted that French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal is on a two-day visit to Ottawa.

Earlier, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs said that Ukraine has the legal right to retaliate against targets in Russia.

Photo: gettyimages