Will New Police Chief End Philippines War On Drugs?

These sentiments have been echoed by Marbil's two predecessors. In March, Acorda told the media that authorities wanted to tackle illicit drugs“honestly.” His predecessor Rodolfo Azurin Jr. stated in 2023 that he wanted“to minimize as much as possible these killings,” referring to the deaths from police anti-drug operations.

But the rhetoric does not reflect events on the ground, with Filipinos still dying in anti-drug operations.

According to the University of the Philippines' Dahas drug program , 604 people have been killed since Marcos took office. This equates to almost one Filipino killed per day or 28 every month. In March alone, 39 people were killed , making it the second deadliest month under Marcos since July 2022, when 41 people were killed.

Human Rights Watch also has found“no evidence” of a change in policy by the government, claiming that anti-drug operations have continued to cost lives and that any attempts at rehabilitation have been coercive. The organization has also accused the authorities of undercounting drug-related killings, with PNP figures well below Dahas's findings.

Marcos has stood in the way of an ongoing investigation into the drug war by the International Criminal Court, claiming the court has no jurisdiction over the Philippines. Last July, the president told the media that“we will not cooperate with them in any way, shape or form” after the court ruled against an attempt by his government to halt the investigation. This suggests Marcos has no interest in accountability for drug-related deaths under both Duterte's and his own administration.

Making matters worse, Duterte's son Sebastian, the mayor of Davao City, declared a new“war on drugs” last month, telling drug users:“iI you don't stop, if you don't leave, I will kill you.” Drug-related killings spiked after the announcement, with Human Rights Watch reporting that five people were killed by police for drug-related offenses within 24 hours. But killings in Davao are not new, with 96 people killed in drug-related incidents between July 2022 and March 2024.

There have been attempts by the authorities to tackle illicit drugs and punish extrajudicial killings at the same time. In March, seven police officers were relieved from their posts in connection with the shooting deaths of drug suspects in Davao City. The police force has also attempted to weed out officers involved in the drug trade, dismissing 108 officers for using or dealing illicit drugs since Marcos was inaugurated.

These measures are welcome, but they have not stopped the killing of Filipinos in anti-drug operations. Clearly there is more that needs to be done and the government and police need to meet words with action.