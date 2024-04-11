Middlesex Water Has Implemented Its Strategy For Compliance With New More Stringent Federal Regulations For PFAS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISELIN, N.J., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX), in line with its ongoing commitment to delivering safe, clean and reliable water services, is well positioned to meet the new national drinking water regulations for PFAS (Per-and Polyfluoroalkyl substances) that were announced on April 10, 2024 by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Company begun implementing its strategy in 2023 in anticipation to the new EPA regulation. PFAS are a group of widely used chemicals, used in industry and consumer products like non-stick cookware and food packaging since the 1940s.

The EPA's new regulations create a new national requirement for regulating six PFAS found in the nation's drinking water supply and establishes a new Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) for PFOS and PFOA at 4 parts per trillion (4 ppt). This new federal MCL for PFOS and PFOA is lower than the New Jersey standard of 14 ppt established in 2021. Information on EPA's new regulations can be found at Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) | US EPA

“Middlesex Water's technical expertise in successfully treating PFAS using granular activated carbon has well positioned us to respond to this new, more stringent EPA regulation,” said Nadine Leslie, Middlesex Water President and CEO.“It should be noted that water utilities do not produce PFAS chemicals but bring cost effective and innovative solutions to meet all state and federal safe drinking compliance requirements,” added Leslie.

“Preliminary engineering studies are underway to ensure we implement the latest and most effective PFAS treatment approaches. We are also working to identify potential private and public sources to fund the significant investments needed to construct the anticipated necessary plant upgrades,” added Leslie.

About Middlesex Water Company

Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company serves as a trusted provider of life-sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. The Company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex family of companies, which collectively serve a population of nearly half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. We offer a full range of water, wastewater utility and related services including municipal and industrial contract operations and water and wastewater system technical operations and maintenance. We are focused on meeting and balancing the needs of our employees, customers, and shareholders. We invest in our people, our infrastructure and the communities we serve to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth and quality of life.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, our long-term strategy and expectations, the status of our acquisition program, the impact of our acquisitions, the impact of current and projected rate requests and the impact of our capital program on our environmental compliance. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including: general economic business conditions, unfavorable weather conditions, the success of certain cost-containment initiatives, changes in regulations or regulatory treatment, availability and the cost of capital, the success of growth initiatives and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Sohler

Middlesex Water Company

(732) 638-7549





