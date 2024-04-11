Cross-Border Narcotics Smuggling Bid Foiled In J&K After VDC Member Raises Alarm

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, April 12 (IANS) A Village Defence Committee (VDC) member in one of the villages falling ahead of the Line of Control (LoC) boundary in Nowshera sector of the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir has foiled a cross-border narcotics smuggling bid that led to the recovery of more than 8 kg of suspected narcotic substance, the police said on Thursday.

"This narcotics smuggling bid has been foiled in Makri village, which falls under the territorial jurisdiction of Bhawani police post of Nowshera police station, the police added.

The police said that in the dusk hours of April 10, a VDC member of Makri village after noticing four persons carrying a bag and moving in suspicious circumstances in the village raised an alarm.

"Other residents of village reached there and a scuffle took place where they caught hold of a bag containing heroin-like substance," the police added.

The suspects were identified as Naveen Kumar, Sukhvinder, Davinder alias Munna and Shubam, all residents of Makri village.

The police and army teams reached the spot and recovered a bag containing consignment of heroin-like substance weighing around 8.5 kg which was seized immediately.

"The police teams while proceeding further in the matter have succeeded in nabbing three of the four identified accused who were wanted in the case immediately," the police said.

"The trio have been arrested and are being investigated while search for the absconding fourth accused has been launched jointly by the Rajouri police and Army."