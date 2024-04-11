Renowned Blockchain Visionary Justin Sun Joins Speaker Lineup For Global Blockchain Show

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) H.E. Justin Sun, CEO of TRON DAO, takes the stage at the Global Blockchain Show as a Chief Speaker, with a focus on the evolution of the digital ecosystem and a spotlight on Tron's Crypto DeFined at Global Blockchain show happening at Grand Hyatt Dubai on April 16 and 17, 2024.

Dubai, UAE, 11th April 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Global Blockchain Show announces Justin Sun as one of the keynote speakers scheduled to ignite the stage at Grand Hyatt, Dubai, on 16th April 2024. His Excellency Sun is the founder of TRON, a blockchain-based DAO ATM system. He has also served as an advisor to HTX. Additionally, Sun has been the Permanent Representative of Grenada at the World Trade Organization in Geneva, Switzerland.

VAP Group is hosting the Global Blockchain Show , a premier 2 days blockchain event in Dubai to be held on 16-17 April at Grand Hyatt.

Just over a decade ago, cryptocurrencies were digital novelties, but now they're trillion-dollar technologies that could disrupt global financial systems world is witnessing the blockchain industry's unprecedented growth and innovation on a global scale in recent times. Renowned as an entrepreneur and blockchain visionary, Sun's keynote speech at the event is certainly going to bring about a pool of discussions and dialogues exchanged on Crypto DeFined.

With extensive experience in the blockchain industry, H.E. Justin Sun will deliver a keynote speech delving into the evolution of the digital ecosystem at the Global Blockchain Show. From its humble beginnings to its current ever-growing state, Sun will share invaluable insights into the transformative power of blockchain technology. His fireside chat promises to shed light on the implications of blockchain for the future, inspiring attendees to embrace innovation and forward-thinking.

A highlight of Sun's keynote address will be his exploration of Tron DAO's Crypto DeFined. As a revolutionary project in the crypto space, Tron Dao's Crypto DeFined holds significant implications for decentralization, DeFi, and the broader cryptocurrency landscape. Sun's in-depth analysis of this inventory will provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of its potential impact and opportunities for growth coming forward in the days.

H.E. Justin Sun stands as a towering figure in the blockchain industry, with a string of impressive achievements to his name. As the founder of the TRON DAO and CEO of BitTorrent, Sun has spearheaded numerous initiatives that have shaped the trajectory of the blockchain industry. His visionary leadership and innovative mindset have earned him widespread recognition, solidifying his position as one of the foremost influencers in the crypto sphere.

Speaking about his participation at Global Blockchain Show, Founder of TRON DAO H.E. Justin Sun said“The Global Blockchain Show serves as a great platform for the transformative power of blockchain technology, driving forward the evolution of the digital landscape. I'm thrilled to join the stage to speak to crypto enthusiasts about the profound changes underway and shed light on TRON DAO's role in decentralized finance. Let's embark on this journey of exploration, innovation, and collaboration as we navigate the ever-evolving digital ecosystem.”

The Global Blockchain Show in Dubai is set to bring together leading experts and enthusiasts from around the world, providing a platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration. With H.E. Justin Sun as a guest speaker, the event promises to be a never-before-seen gathering of crypto industry experts and enthusiasts.

Join H.E. Justin Sun and other industry leaders at the Global Blockchain Show for a transformative experience that promises to inspire, innovate, and drive positive change.

About VAP Group:

VAP Group, an industry leader with over a decade of expertise in Web3 and Blockchain solutions, continues to revolutionize the landscape of digital innovation. Established in 2013, VAP Group has consistently delivered premium services including public relations, advertising, recruitment, content development, media, and management. Led by Mr. Vishal Parmar, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, VAP Group stands at the forefront of innovation, shaping the future of blockchain technology. Under his mentorship, the company has focused on pioneering strategies in PR marketing, influencer marketing, bounty campaigns, conferences, and campaigns, setting new benchmarks in the industry. What truly sets VAP Group apart is its dedication to creativity, uniqueness, and holistic solutions. By adopting an innovative and forward-thinking approach, VAP Group has distinguished itself as a beacon of innovation amidst the competitive landscape of blockchain consultancy.

VAP Group is the organizer of Global Blockchain Show and Global AI Show, extraordinary platforms poised to redefine the landscape of blockchain and AI technology respectively, offering dynamic gatherings where the brightest minds converge to unlock the potential of these transformative technologies.

