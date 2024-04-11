Addressing Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) With Transdermal Bioidentical Progesterone: Insights From Dr. Jonathan Prousky, ND

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Los Angeles, CA, 11th April 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Dr. Jonathan Prousky, a naturopathic practitioner, is shedding light on PMDD management using transdermal bioidentical progesterone, a new technique that has hit the market. According to Dr. Prousky, premenstrual disorder is common in all women worldwide, and results in extreme mood swings, irritability as well as physical symptoms before menstruation kicks in. For those with PMDD, Dr. Jonathan Prousky says, it's important to get help so as to control the condition.



As a licensed Naturopathic Doctor, Dr. Prousky brings a wealth of experience to holistic healthcare. Having earned his Doctorate from Bastyr University and gone through Family Practice training at counseling psychology courses, Dr. Prousky is dedicated to patient-centered care that focuses on the best possible outcomes according to evidence-based research.



'Naturopathic Medicine recognizes how much damage can be caused by PMDD in a woman's life,' says Dr. Prousky who is currently serving as a full Professor at Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine. This will come out when I talk about my clinical experience and research conducted which has demonstrated positive changes following Transdermal Bio-identical Progesterone use for addressing various signs associated with PMDD.'



Transdermal bio-identical progesterone, Dr. Prousky notes, provides an effective alternate approach towards dealing with PMDD naturally. Unlike synthetic hormones, he says, bio-identical progesterone has exactly the same structure as naturally produced hormone hence less side effects are there while treatment efficacy is enhanced.



“PMDD often involves hormonal imbalances especially relating to estrogen and progesterone levels,” states Dr. Prousky.“ The action of transdermal bioidentical progesterone restores hormonal balance and it does this by modulating neurotransmitter activity thereby ameliorating both mood disturbances and physical symptoms that are associated with PMDD.”



The mode of administration of transdermal progesterone, adds Dr. Prousky, is one of its key advantages. This is because, in delivering the hormone straight into the bloodstream through the skin, bypassing the digestive system, transdermal route ensures optimal absorption and bioavailability for maximum therapeutic effects.

With transdermal bioidentical progesterone, I have seen notable reductions in PMDD symptoms,” says Dr. Prousky.“This includes mood swings, irritability, bloating as well as breast tenderness among others; hence they are able to take charge over their life again and menstrual cycle.”



Additionally, women seeking an alternative to conventional therapies, Dr. Prousky says, can use transdermal progesterone without having to worry about privacy or inconvenience. With few side effects and adjustable dosing schedules, its personalized approach suits every patient's unique requirement during PMDD management. To quote him,



“While PMDD can significantly impact daily functioning and quality of life, it's essential for women to know that effective treatment options are available. Addressing hormonal imbalances and restoring equilibrium with transdermal bioidentical progesterone, women can find relief from PMDD symptoms and reclaim their well-being.”



Dr Jonathan Prousky is a practitioner of natural medicine and continues supporting evidence-based treatments that are geared towards patient health empowerment when dealing with PMDD. Over the years, he has given hope to many patients who suffer from severe cases of this disorder, and helped improve their quality of life.