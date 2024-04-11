Priyanka Misses Sheer Khurma, Biryani On Eid; Gorges On Crepes, Croissants

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Global star Priyanka Chopra has extended her warm greetings on the occasion of Eid, saying she is missing sheer khurma and biryani.

Taking to social media, the former Miss World shared a postcard with a crescent moon on it, and a message which reads as: "Missing sheer khurma and biryani back home... Eid mubarak to everyone celebrating".

On Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a yummy glimpse of French delicacies, and wrote: "When in France breakfast needs to include crepes and croissants..."

On the personal front, Priyanka and American singer and actor Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018. In January 2022, the couple had their first child, a girl, via surrogacy, named Malti Marie.

Priyanka next has 'Heads of State' in her kitty.