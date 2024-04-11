Five Countries' Names Investing The Most In Azerbaijan Discloses

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In 2023, the amount of foreign direct investments attracted tothe economy of Azerbaijan amounted to 6 billion 658 million 68thousand US dollars.
Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank ofAzerbaijan that this is an increase of 6.1% annually.
The 5 countries that invested the most in the country's economyduring the reporting period were:
United Kingdom ( $1 billion 857 million 64 thousand)
Turkiye ($1 billion 302 million 409 thousand)
Cyprus ($791 million 594 thousand)
Russian Federation ($617 million 339 thousand)
Islamic Republic of Iran ($395 million 983 thousand)
