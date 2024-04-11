Ukraine Giving Moldova Peace Sandu

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Maia Sandu of Moldova is grateful to Ukraine for ensuring that her country leaves in peace.

The president spoke with journalists at the opening of the International Mayors Summit that is being held in Chisinau on April 11, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We are very grateful because Ukraine today is giving Moldova peace,” Sandu said.

“The whole world will continue to support Ukraine, and we believe in Ukraine's victory and Ukraine's peace,” she noted.

According to the president,“Moldovans will continue to do whatever they can to help our friends in Ukraine.”

As reported earlier, citing Moldova's Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mihai Popsoi, the relations with Russia are at their lowest level and there are no prospects of these relations improving while Russia continues its atrocities in Ukraine.

EU Ambassador:could join without Transnistria but option not preferable for Brussels

According to the top diplomat, Russia constitutes the biggest threat to Moldova, which is reflected in the country's national security strategy.

Founded in Ukraine, the International Mayors Summit is organized by the US-funded Western NIS Enterprise Fund. Endorsed by the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, this year's Summit is held abroad for the first time.