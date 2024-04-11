Explosion Occurred In Mykolaiv - There Were Hits, Two People Were Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An explosion occurred in Mykolaiv. Preliminary, two people were killed and four were injured.
This was confirmed by Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych in his Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"An explosion in Mykolaiv. We are investigating. I will provide information later," the mayor wrote.
In turn, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim said that, according to preliminary information, 2 people were killed and 4 were injured in the city. Read also:
Invaders shell 11 settlements in Kherson region over past day, child injured
As reported, last night in Mykolaiv district, during the combat operations of the air defense forces, the wreckage of the downed Shahed-131/136 UAVs fell in the open area.
Also, at 03:05, the enemy fired artillery at the territory of the Kutsurub community. There were no casualties.
MENAFN11042024000193011044ID1108083348
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.