Explosion Occurred In Mykolaiv - There Were Hits, Two People Were Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An explosion occurred in Mykolaiv. Preliminary, two people were killed and four were injured.

This was confirmed by Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych in his Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"An explosion in Mykolaiv. We are investigating. I will provide information later," the mayor wrote.

In turn, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim said that, according to preliminary information, 2 people were killed and 4 were injured in the city.

As reported, last night in Mykolaiv district, during the combat operations of the air defense forces, the wreckage of the downed Shahed-131/136 UAVs fell in the open area.

Also, at 03:05, the enemy fired artillery at the territory of the Kutsurub community. There were no casualties.