Hindalco To File Appeal Against Rs 30 Cr Penalty Levied Under Customs Act

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) The Office of the Principal Commissioner of Customs, Ahmedabad, has passed an order levying a total fine and penalty of Rs 30 crore on Hindalco Industries.

“Penalty imposed in relation to pre-import condition, which was applicable for a limited period, on import against Advance Authorization,” the company said.

“The management does not reasonably expect the said orders to have any material impact on the financials, operations or other activities of the company. The company prefers filing an appeal against the matter, and has strong cases on merit and law,” Hindalco said.

In recent days, there has been a flurry of GST notices also issued to several companies.

Bajaj Electricals said it has received an order dated April 9, 2024, from the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Mohali, (GST Authority), involving an alleged tax demand (aggregating to Rs 1.32 crore) for FY 2018-19.

The company is currently exploring various legal options and necessary steps, including challenging the said order issued by the GST Authority before the relevant appellate authority. There is no impact on financial operations or any other activities of the company due to this order.

Honeywell Automation India said it received an order from the Department of Commercial Taxes, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. The order received from the GST Authority on demand for the Financial Year 2017-18 to 2019-20 and 2021-22 along with interest and penalty.

The company has received the order from the authority wherein GST amounting to Rs 8,78,369 has been demanded for the Financial Year 2017-18 along with interest of Rs 8,00,436 and a penalty of Rs 4,39,187.

“There is no material impact on the financials, no impact on operations and/or other activities of the company due to the order. This order is currently appealable, and the appeal would be filed before the due date,” the company said.

