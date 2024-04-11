               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Invaders Attack Border Of Sumy Region Seven Times At Night And In Morning - 48 Explosions Were Recorded


4/11/2024 3:08:00 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night and in the morning, the Russian military fired seven times at the border areas of the Sumy region.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"At night and in the morning, Russians fired seven times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 48 explosions were recorded. Khotyn, Myropil, Seredyna-Buda communities were shelled," the statement reads.

Read also: Russian army attacks Sumy region's border three times at night and in morning

In particular, the enemy attacked the Khotyn community with mortars (14 explosions); artillery shelling (three explosions) was carried out in the Seredyna-Buda community; the Russians attacked the Myropil community with artillery (11 explosions) and MLRS (20 explosions).

As reported, on April 8, Russian troops conducted airstrikes on Sumy and Bilopillia, killing one person and injuring five.

