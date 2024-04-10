Arrow Electronics Supports Texas Wind Farm Refurbishment Project

(MENAFN- 3BL) CENTENNIAL, Colo., April 10, 2024 /3BL/ - Arrow Electronics has joined eight companies supporting the refurbishment of a Texas wind farm that was in danger of being decommissioned.

The collection of companies, that includes software maker Autodesk and shoe manufacturer Brooks Running, will buy renewable energy certificates from the Ocotillo Windpower facility over the next five to ten years, providing funding for essential upgrades that will keep the wind farm operating.

RECs are issued when one megawatt-hour of electricity is generated and delivered to the electricity grid from a renewable energy resource. Arrow and the other companies are buying the RECS through the new energy marketplace Ever, and will use them to offset their Scope 2 emissions. educe Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 10% across all Arrow locations and fleet by the end of 2025.

“We're proud to be a part of this project and invest in clean, renewable energy sources that allow us to meet our climate goals,” said Nichole Wiley-Marks, Arrow's vice president of global real estate and sustainability.

The 55-megawatt Ocotillo wind farm is located in Big Spring, Tex. and launched commercially in 2008. Clearway Energy Group purchased the facility in 2020 and recently completed a partial repower that included upgrading aging equipment to enable continued operations for the next decade.

The wind farm generates enough energy to power 19,000 homes annually and will avoid tens of thousands of total carbon emissions each year.

