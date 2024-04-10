'Don't Worry': Superstar Jackie Chan Assures His Fans Of His Health

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 10 Apr 2024, 7:19 PM

Last updated: Wed 10 Apr 2024, 7:20 PM

Jackie Chan updated his fans about his health and shared that he currently looks much older than he is because of his role in an upcoming movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote in his long note, "Not so long ago, a lot of friends saw some recent photos of me on the internet, and they were all concerned about my health."

"I want to take this opportunity to let everyone know, don't worry! It's just a character appearance for my latest movie. The character requires me to have white hair, white beard and look old," he added.

Chan's post also included a series of throwback pictures of his illustrious career. "Even before today, many friends have been reminding me: 'Jackie, it's going to be your 70th birthday!' Every time I hear this number, my heart would stop for a second - l'm 70 years old already?" he wrote.

Chan continued, "After recovering from the shock, the second thing that would come to my mind is a saying that my big brother, Sammo Hung once said: 'Being able to grow old is a fortunate thing.' Especially for us stunt people, we don't know how lucky we are to be able to grow old. A big thank you to everyone for all your birthday wishes. Hope everyone stays happy and healthy," he concluded.

Chan did not reveal what role might have required him to age up, though he's currently set to appear in the next Karate Kid installment, set to hit theatres in December 2024. Both Chan and Ralph Macchio will reprise their roles from the 1984 film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. ANI

