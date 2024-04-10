Tribal Politics Take Centre Stage In Gujarat's Bharuch With Vasava Clan In Fray

(MENAFN- IANS) Bharuch (Gujarat), April 10 (IANS) The Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing a three-way contest involving members of the Vasava clan.

Veteran tribal leader Chhotu Vasava has thrown his hat into the ring, announcing that his younger son, Dilip Vasava, will contest the upcoming general election from the Bharuch seat, representing the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP).

Chhotu Vasava, a longstanding MLA from the Jhagadiya Assembly constituency, parted ways with the Janata Dal (United) in 2017, following its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar. This led him to form the now-defunct Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) and, more recently, align with the newly established BAP, which gained a foothold in Rajasthan's political landscape by securing three Assembly seats last year.

The Bharuch electoral scene heats up as the BJP fields its current MP, Mansukh Vasava, aiming to retain its stronghold.

The Opposition's response comes with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominating Chaitar Vasava, an MLA from Dediapada Assembly constituency, representing the INDIA alliance, thus intensifying the competition. So, in Bharuch, it is Vasava v/s Vasava v/s Vasava. This is a rare constituency in which BJP, Congress, AAP, BAP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are all interested.

In most constituencies of Gujarat, the battle is between BJP and Congress, other parties have yet to nominate candidates.

The entry of the AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, adds to the electoral mix, further diversifying the candidate roster for the Bharuch seat. This development signifies a crowded field and a potentially split vote base, hinting at a fiercely contested battle.

The narrative in Bharuch is not just about political parties but also family dynamics and legacy, as illustrated by the Vasava family's involvement in the electoral process. While Chhotu Vasava continues to influence tribal politics and advocate for creating a separate Bhilistan state, his family members navigate their political paths, reflecting the complexities of personal and political allegiances.

As Bharuch gears up for an election that could reshape its political landscape, the spotlight is on the Vasava family and the broader implications of their political maneuvers on the region's future governance.