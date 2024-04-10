Kerala: Goon Hacked To Death In Nedumbassery

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: A gang leader was hacked to death in Kurumassery near Nedumbassery, Ernakulam on Wednesday (April 10) morning. Vinu Vikraman of Thiruthissery was killed this morning. In 2019, Vinu was the first accused in the case of killing another gang leader named Gillapi Binoy. The police suspect that Gundakudippaka is behind the murder.

Vinu was found hacked to death at around 2 am after someone took him in an autorickshaw while he was drinking at Thirukochi bar. The murder was committed in front of a private hospital in Kurumassery. After being informed by the locals, the police reached and shifted Vinu to the hospital, however, he died. He suffered severe cuts and injuries all over his body. Vinu was the leader of a criminal gang called Athani Cityboys.

In 2019, Gillapi Binoy, the leader of this gang, was brutally murdered. Vinu was identified as the prime suspect in this case and was initially arrested. Allegedly, Vinu, who was later released on bail, had a history of extorting money from bars through intimidation tactics. The police also suspect the gang is involved in drug trafficking. In the recent incident, Vinu confronted another group, prompting investigations into their involvement. Additionally, the individual who transported Vinu in the auto has been apprehended by the police and is currently undergoing interrogation.

