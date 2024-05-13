Foreign Ministry Condemns Attack On UN Vehicle, Injury Of Jordanian Worker In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 13 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the attack on a UN vehicle in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on Monday, which killed a staff member and injured a Jordanian employee as a result of Israel's expansion of its military operations in Rafah.The Ministry's spokesperson, Sufyan Qudah, called for protecting UN and aid workers who play a major humanitarian role for the Palestinians in light of the unprecedented humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip, holding Israel, as the occupying power, responsible for this attack as a result of its ongoing war on Gaza.Qudah said that the ministry is following up with the United Nations on the medical situation of the Jordanian citizen who was injured in this attack and securing her exit from the Strip.