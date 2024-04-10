Know Rajinikanth's FEE For Lokesh Kanagaraj's Thalaivar 171

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) If the reports are accurate, Rajinikanth has made history by becoming Asia's highest-paid actor. Thalaivar 171 stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ranveer Singh, and Parvathy Thiruvothu, and it is currently in pre-production.



Thalaivar, as Rajinikanth is commonly called, is looking forward to another highly awaited film, Thalaivar 171, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

There were claims that he had charged over Rs 250 crore for this film.

According to the source, the Jailer actor seeks between Rs 260 and 280 crore for Thalaivar 171.

Nothing has been officially confirmed about this news as of yet. If the reports are accurate, Rajinikanth has made history by becoming Asia's highest-paid actor.

Thalaivar 171 includes an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ranveer Singh, and Parvathy Thiruvothu, and the film is now in pre-production

It was reported that, Thalaivar was not impressed with the film's story penned by the director Lokesh.

He had reportedly asked the filmmaker to make some changes to the film's story. Rajinikanth had also asked him to avoid violent action sequences.