( MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Splashing colors and spreading smiles –“COLINDS Holi by the Beach” organized by The Colombo Indians and The Indian CEO forum was held at the Mount Lavinia Hotel in Sri Lanka

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.