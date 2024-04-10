               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

COLINDS Holi By The Beach


4/10/2024 12:16:45 PM

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Splashing colors and spreading smiles –“COLINDS Holi by the Beach” organized by The Colombo Indians and The Indian CEO forum was held at the Mount Lavinia Hotel in Sri Lanka

MENAFN10042024000190011042ID1108080709

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search