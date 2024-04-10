Lands’ End Launches New Sculpting Swimwear With Waveshaper™ Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This new offering aligns with the brand's 30-year tradition of swim innovation

DODGEVILLE, Wis., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands' End, the classic American lifestyle brand, today announced the launch of its new patent-pending WaveShaperTM technology that will be incorporated into a new line called Sculpting Suits. This technology, built right into the fabric of the suit, is designed with varying levels of targeted zoned compression that seamlessly sculpts the body into an hourglass effect. The launch continues the brand's long-standing tradition of innovative swim solutions.



“We are committed to creating innovative new products that empower our customers to look and feel their best no matter what journey they are on,” said Kym Maas, Senior Vice President of Product and Merchandising at Lands' End.“The introduction of our WaveShaperTM technology delivers a solution that ultimately redefines the swimwear experience giving an all-around beautifully flattering effect.”

Inspired by the evolution of shapewear and the consumer's desire for control, function, and style, Sculpting Suits with patent-pending WaveShaperTM technology are available starting today in a one-piece swimsuit in sizes 4 to 18 regular as well as high-waisted swim bottoms in 4 to 18 regular and 16W to 26W. Additional styles with WaveShaperTM technology will continue to roll out throughout the upcoming seasons in swim and apparel.

Lands' End continues to offer swim solution styles for every body type. Whether the customer is looking for support, control, or SPF protection, Lands' End provides a wide range of swimwear options from vibrant patterns to classic solids. Lands' End swim solutions and Sculpting Suit styles are available to shop now on

About Lands' End, Inc:

Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products and uniform solutions. We offer products online at , through our own Company Operated stores and through third party distribution channels. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value. We seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home. We also offer products to businesses and schools, for their employees and students, through the Outfitters distribution channel.

Media Contact :

Lauren Kasten

Manager, Public Relations

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at