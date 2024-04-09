AFU Destroy Rocket Launcher Used By Russians To Shell Ochakiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defenders have destroyed a Grad-P portable rocket launcher and an ammunition depot used by Russian troops to attack the city of Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region.

The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted the relevant video on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"With the help of FPV drones, the defenders of Ochakiv are destroying the Grad-P portable rocket launcher along with personnel and ammunition depot, which the Russians used to shell the city of Ochakiv," the post reads.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 9, 2024 amounted to about 449,250 troops.

Screenshot from the video