General Staff: Defense Forces Repel 25 Attacks In Bakhmut Sector

In the past 24 hours, there were 66 combat engagements on the battlefield in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 25 enemy attacks in the Bakhmut sector.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

During the day, the Air Force struck 15 enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters and two anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of the Ukrainian missile forces hit one enemy manpower cluster and three air defense systems.

The enemy launched 7 missile attacks, 73 air strikes, and 88 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian forces repelled 25 attacks near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Verkhniokamianske, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Novyi, Klishchiivka, Andriivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aircraft, attempted to improve the tactical position. The Russians launched air strikes near the settlements of Spirne, Kostiantynivka, Bila Hora, Druzhba in the Donetsk region. The enemy also launched artillery and mortar attacks on more than 10 settlements, including Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Kalynivka, and Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 9, 2024 amounted to about 449,250 troops.

