Kuwait's Al-Rahma International Concludes Ramadan Charitable Projects In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA April 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Al-Rahma International Society announced on Tuesday the conclusion of various charitable and humanitarian projects it implemented during the holy month of Ramadan in all Gaza Strip.

The director of Al-Rahma International in Palestine, Dr. Walid Al-Anjari, said that with the generous support of supporters people in Kuwait, it provided essential food supplies to the most vulnerable in the beleagured encalve.

The aid works included distributing 5,000 bags of flour before Ramadan and over 5,000 food baskets before and at the start of the fasting month.

These efforts are particularly crucial in the besieged northern Gaza Strip, where the population is facing an unprecedented war of starvation and extermination.

Al-Anjari explained that the fasting-break meals project for Ramadan was implemented by distributing more than 26,000 hot meals, 1,000 meals per day, in various governorates in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Anjari said the association also distributed more than 8,000 parcels containing food, basic materials and drinking water throughout the Gaza Strip.

He pointed to the relief work to provide bread to the displaced in shelters and hospitals in the southern Gaza Strip.

About 10,000 loaves of bread were distributed daily through bakeries supported with bags of flour to Palestinian citizens who face daily hardships. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Kuwait's Government and its compassionate citizens, who responded to the call to ease off the brothers' suffering in Palestine. (end)

