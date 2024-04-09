India To Showcase Climate Tech & Sustainable Projects At IPEF Investor Forum

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 9 (KNN) Indian Tech Companies are gearing up for The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) Clean Economy Investor Forum which is to be held in Singapore on June 5-6, 2024.

IPEF is an initiative aimed at mobilising investments into sustainable infrastructure, climate technology, and renewable energy projects across the region.

The forum is part of India's broader efforts under the U.S. led IPEF to boost cooperation across areas like clean energy, decarbonisation and infrastructure.

Organised by Invest India, the country's national investment promotion agency will provide an opportunity for Indian industry to engage with global investors in two key tracks.

The Climate Tech Track features an open call to recognise the top 100 climate tech companies and startups fr0m IPEF member countries.

Under the Infrastructure Track, India will showcase selected investible sustainable infrastructure projects in sectors like energy transition, transport and logistics, and waste management that are ready for private investment over the next 18 months.

"Apart fr0m showcasing India's leadership in the clean economy space, we will highlight large infrastructure projects and top climate tech firms to global investors," said a government official involved with the forum.

The Department of Commerce is the nodal agency for IPEF engagements.

Indian entrepreneurs and companies working in climate tech can apply until April 26, with selected firms invited to pitch at the forum. Details on eligibility and the application portal are available at holoniq/ratings/indo-pacific-climate-tech-100 .

Indian investors aiming to invest in IPEF partner countries in climate tech or sustainable infrastructure are also encouraged to participate.

Interested parties can contact ... and ... .

(KNN Bureau)