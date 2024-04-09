               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
New Building Of Secondary School In Bum Settlement Of Gabala Was Inaugurated


4/9/2024 10:09:35 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, hasparticipated in the opening ceremony of the new building of the624-seat Tabriz Yagubov secondary school in the settlement of Bumin the Qabala district, Azernews reports.

