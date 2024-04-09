Dove, Adobe & Samsung Comms Leaders Join EMEA Summit

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Senior communications and marketing leaders from world-leading brands including Dove, Samsung and Adobe are among the speakers at the PRovoke Media EMEA Summit in London next week.



The Summit takes place at the Ham Yard Hotel on 17 April with the theme 'Brace for Impact: Supercharging the Power of PR in 2024', with themes ranging from AI and politics to creativity and influence.



The programme will open with a session on 'Women's health: turbo charging change', featuring broadcaster and women's health and menopause campaigner Mariella Frostrup.



In-house leaders speaking at the event include Dove chief marketing officer Alessandro Manfredi, Adobe head of corporate communications for EMEA Shamima Begum, Samsung UK head of PR and communications Lindsay Landi, Savannah Dixon, head of communications at ManpowerGroup, Neil Johnson, executive director of the Global Heart Hub, Nationwide Building Society policy lead Tanisha Aggarwal, and Lynne Corner, deputy director of the UK National Innovation Centre for Ageing.



PRovoke Media's partners for the Summit content programme are Weber Shandwick, Ketchum, Edelman, SEC Newgate, BCW, Hill & Knowlton, Finn Partners and Havas Red.



Discussions on the day will cover a broad range of topics: 'Radical creativity: how audacious creative work can have real-world impact'; 'The power of generational influence'; 'Why comms with heart is even more critical in seismic times'; 'Beyond storytelling: story doing for greater brand impact', 'Bracing for impact: how to survive the electoral year'; and 'AI: the new frontier in communications innovation'.



The summit programme will conclude with the presentation of the In2 SABRE Awards for innovation. The same evening, CNN news anchor Hannah Vaughan Jones will host the main SABRE campaign awards , including revealing the agency of the year winners, at the iconic Troxy venue.



The SABRE Awards ceremony will also feature the best agencies to work for in the UK and Europe, and the recipients of this year's Individual Achievement SABRE Awards in the region: Jim Donaldson , Bashar AlKadhi , Richard Bagnall and Sue Hardwick and Angela Oakes .



The full EMEA Summit programme can be found here , along with details of how to secure tickets for the Summit and SABRE Awards dinner here .

MENAFN09042024000219011063ID1108075503