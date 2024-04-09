Zhovkva, Italian Foreign Ministry's Ambassador-At-Large Discuss Implementation Of Security Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Ihor Zhovkva and Ambassador-at-Large of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Commissioner for the Preparation of the Ukraine Recovery Conference Davide La Cecilia have discussed the implementation of the security agreement.

According to the President's Office, Zhovkva thanked the Italian side for the Agreement on security cooperation recently signed by the two heads of state.

"An important component of the Agreement is the restoration of Ukraine's critical infrastructure and Italy's patronage over Odesa and Odesa region. We look forward to its high-quality implementation," said Zhovkva.

The interlocutors paid special attention to the preparation of this year's Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin and the next such conference to be held in Italy.

The parties discussed further implementation of the priorities of the Italian G7 presidency this year and coordinated possible joint activities in support of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni signed a bilateral security agreement on February 24.

Photo: President's Office