Democracy Reporting Tour And Ramadan - A Reporter's Unique Experience In America

Las Vegas / Columbus: To experience the spirit of Ramadan in Las Vegas, worshippers gather daily at Masjid As-Sabur for Iftar and prayers. Joining around 200 community members on the second day of Ramadan, I embraced the warmth and tradition at the mosque - just a 20 minute drive away from the iconic Las Vegas Boulevard.

“In the month of Ramadan people gather here for Iftar every evening, sometimes 100 to 200 people. Families from the neighbourhood bring food and it never goes to waste; the leftovers go to the homeless community,” said Fateen Seifullah, imam at Masjid As-Sabur. Masjid As-Sabur is the oldest among the seven mosques in Las Vegas. Founded in the 1970s, it has expanded over the years. Today, its congregation is about 50 families - a mix of African Americans, immigrants and converts of various backgrounds. They are mainly from the neighbourhood“Muslim Village.”

“One of the things that we have found is that we can't just build buildings we have to develop hearts and communities,” said Seifullah.

The mosque plays an integral part in helping the community stay resilient and helping address economic distress, homelessness. It reflects the inclusivity of Las Vegas.

“The good thing is that our masjid is close to our neighbourhood so it allows us to be able to engage with the community. The good things is that people like to come to Las Vegas and people that are Muslims also come here and we provide a good community for them. So for me it has been beautiful to be a Muslim in Las Vegas,” said Louvenia Dean, a retail employee and second generation American. Las Vegas was the first stop during the international reporting tour 'Democracy is More Than Election Day' by the US Department of State through its Foreign Press Center, to learn more about the United States' democratic fabric. I was successfully nominated by US Embassy in Doha for this opportunity and was selected to participate alongside 20 other journalists from around the world.

Election Day is symbolic of US democracy, but democracy is more than just a day. The programme uncovered the multifaceted layers that contribute to the American democratic process. Participating journalists had the opportunity to learn about diverse and dynamic approaches that communities adopt to influence electoral outcomes. The programme was also an opportunity to experience culture and life in different cities. Most people connected to Qatar due to international negotiations and FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

On the day of arrival it was nearing midnight. The streets in Las Vegas known for its dazzling entertainment industry were still busy.“Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada” the iconic red, white, and blue sign flashes at every place in Las Vegas.

During the 20 minute ride from the airport to the hotel, the taxi driver first-generation immigrant from Eritrea said,“This place is always alive. Many people come here during the weekend and the pace gets busier.” He added that during the pandemic some building owners had to look for the keys as the places were never closed.

When you walk through the world's brightest city - Las Vegas streets at night the dazzling lights bring energy to life. One can experience Paris, Venice and Egypt in Las Vegas. But some palm trees, lights and the luxury reminded me of Doha.

The Sphere, Las Vegas's newest epic attraction with round, 360-foot-tall amphitheater clad in 1.2 million ashtray-size LED screens was a daily sight from the hotel on paradise road.

During the five-day stay in Las Vegas – seen as one of the“battlegrounds” in the 2024 US elections - we met with civic organisations and grassroots initiatives that actively shape political landscape of both the city and Nevada at large.

Then we headed to Columbus - Ohio via Huston and it gave an opportunity to experience different airports and domestic air travel within States. Smooth operations and friendly staff make it convenient for travellers.

Ohio's capital city is less busy; the downtown is very walkable, has a vibrant art scene and full of beautiful neighbourhoods - German Village, Clintonville, Marion Village, Eastmoor, Westgate and each with its own character. One of the most recognisable sculptures in Columbus is the deer by artist Terry Allen seen on the Rich Street Bridge.

The weather in Columbus during the winter makes the place more attractive and it gave me the chance have my first snow fall experience. Even when the weather reads minus Celsius drinking water with ice cubes is unavoidable in the US; however it will be compensated with hot black coffee at every place. The generous hotel, restaurant and retail staff make the place more welcoming.

Ohio has long been considered a crucial state to win the presidency in the United States. It is commonly referred to as a swing state and a must-win to secure the presidency. During the programme we met with civil organisations, politicians and people to learn about their views and work to shape the road to elections.



Besides we visited important government institutions which are crucial to Columbus, Ohio.

The Supreme Court of Ohio tells its history through the building's of 1930s Art Deco artwork and architecture. A tour focused on day-to-day operations of the institution and the role of in elections and beyond.

Justice Jennifer Brunner elected as the 162nd Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court explains that Ohio Constitution sets the size of the Court at seven – a chief justice and six justices, who are elected to six-year terms. Two justices are chosen at the general election in even-numbered years. In the year when the chief justice runs for election, voters pick three members of the Court.

Justice Brunner with a strong background in legal and political activities was awarded the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award in 2008 for her service as Ohio's first female Secretary of State from 2007 to 2011. Another iconic building is the Capitol Square complex includes the Ohio Statehouse, Senate Building and Atrium. The buildings are a monument to the people and the period during which Ohio's democracy was founded and formed. Construction of the Statehouse began on July 4, 1839, and was completed in 1861.

During the programme participating journalists not only learned about diverse dynamics that influence the electoral outcomes of United States but also about vibrant culture and society. They left to home countries with a wealth of new knowledge and experience.