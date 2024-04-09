'Block Out These People...' Sadhguru Disgusted With Political Slander Against Women During Election Campaign

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sadhguru, the Founder of Isha Foundation, has spoken out strongly against the escalating trend of sexist and derogatory comments aimed at women leaders in the Indian political sphere ahead of the 2024 national elections.

Sadhguru's remarks came in a video message shared on social media platform X, where he expressed dismay over the disturbing language being used against women in recent weeks. He highlighted instances where derogatory remarks were made about women leaders, regardless of their age or political affiliation.

“In the last two weeks, I am hearing the type of words that people are using for women.

Somebody is talking about“rate card” and someone else is saying disgusting things about a 75-year-old lady. Someone else is talking about the parentage of over a 60-year-old politician. It doesn't matter which party you belong to, please block out these people,” said Sadhguru in a video posted on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

The spiritual leader urged individuals to refrain from engaging in such negativity and called for collective action to block out individuals propagating sexist rhetoric. He emphasized the importance of changing the narrative surrounding women in India's political discourse, stressing that meaningful change cannot occur without addressing this issue.

His call to action extended to media houses and social media platforms, urging them to take decisive steps in silencing voices that propagate misogyny.

"If you don't change the narrative in this country, you cannot change anything," Sadhguru added, urging action from all stakeholders, including media houses and social media platforms.



“I'm requesting all of you, that media houses, social media influencers and whoever else you are, make sure that these people who say disgusting things about women are blocked out for good, I see two days later they're slinking back on the screens.”

Sadhguru's appeal resonates amidst a backdrop of growing concerns over the declining standards of public discourse, particularly with the upcoming elections looming large.



The timing of Sadhguru's statement is noteworthy, considering his ongoing recovery from emergency brain surgery. Despite his health challenges, he continues to advocate for social change and has garnered widespread support and well-wishes from individuals worldwide.