Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets UN Under-Secretary-General And Senior Humanitarian And Reconstruction Coordinator For Gaza

Doha: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met Monday with UN Under-Secretary-General and Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza HE Sigrid Kaag, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and the entry of the largest amount of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation expressed the State of Qatar's condemnation of the targeting of the humanitarian relief convoy of the World Central Kitchen organization in the Gaza Strip.

Her Excellency stressed the importance of supporting the efforts of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in helping millions in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.