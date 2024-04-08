El-Sissi, Palestinian PM Reject Forced Displacement Of Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, April 8 (Petra) -- Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Mustafa Monday, in Cairo, rejected the forced displacement of Palestinians and warned of escalation.The official spokesperson for the Egyptian Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said, "The Egyptian and Palestinian sides affirmed that a just settlement of the Palestinian issue is the guarantor of restoring security and stability to the region."El-Sisi said Egypt would maintain its position in support of the Palestinian cause until the "just" Palestinian rights are guaranteed in an independent, sovereign state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.