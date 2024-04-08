(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks Enjoy Small Gains at Open

Stocks Little Changed to Start WeekIndexes Roar into Weekend, but Sustain Worst Week of '24Stocks Gain by Noon, Behind on WeekStocks Rally on Jobs Numbers, But Still Headed for Losing Week Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Monday, April 8, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Stocks Try to Bounce Back from Lackluster Open AdvertismentStocks inched higher Monday as investors tried to regain their footing following a pullback last week.The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 2.57 points to 38,901.47.The S&P 500 added one point to 5,205.36.The NASDAQ improved 20.82 points to 16,269.34.Tesla shares were up more than 4% after CEO Elon Musk said the company's robotaxi will be unveiled in early August.Prices for the 10-year Treasury sagged, boosting yields to 4.43% from Thursday's 4.4%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices faltered 78 cents to $86.13 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices captured two dollars to $2,347.40 U.S. an ounce.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks