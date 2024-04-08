Are Biotech Stocks The Cure For Today's Investors? (TSX: AIDX) (Nasdaq: XFOR) (Nasdaq: RCKT) (NYSE: AUNA)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of stocks to watch in the Biotech/Life Sciences sectors.

The newest biotech companies are involved in preventative care, immune system disease, gene therapy for the treatment of rare, complex diseases and a Latin American healthcare company.

New Stocks Added to the Biotech Directories :

HEALWELL AI Inc. (OTCQX: HWAIF ) (TSX: AIDX ) is a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc . (Nasdaq:XFOR ) is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of people with rare diseases of the immune system. Our lead clinical candidate is mavorixafor, a selective, small-molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4 that is being developed as an oral, once-daily therapy across a variety of immunodeficiencies, including WHIM (Warts, Hypogammaglobulinemia, Infections, and Myelokathexis) syndrome and certain chronic neutropenic disorders. Following successful completion of a global, pivotal, Phase 3 clinical trial, we are seeking U.S. regulatory approval of oral, once-daily mavorixafor for the treatment of people aged 12 years and older with WHIM syndrome. We are also currently planning a Phase 3 clinical program evaluating mavorixafor in certain chronic neutropenic disorders. We continue to leverage our insights into CXCR4 and immune system biology at our corporate headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts and at our research center of excellence in Vienna, Austria.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:RCKT ) is a fully integrated, late-stage biotechnology company advancing a sustainable pipeline of investigational genetic therapies designed to correct the root cause of complex and rare disorders. Rocket's innovative multi-platform approach allows us to design the optimal gene therapy for each indication, creating potentially transformative options that enable people living with devastating rare diseases to experience long and full lives.

AUNA S.A. (NYSE:AUNA ) is a Latin American healthcare company with operations in Mexico, Peru and Colombia, prioritizing prevention and concentrating on high complexity diseases that contribute the most to healthcare expenditures. Our mission is to transform healthcare by providing access to a highly integrated healthcare offering in the underpenetrated markets of Spanish Speaking Americas. Founded in 1989, Auna has built one of Latin America ́s largest modern healthcare platforms that consists of a horizontally integrated network of healthcare facilities and a vertically integrated portfolio of oncological plans and selected general healthcare plans. As of December 31, 2023, Auna's network included 31 healthcare network facilities, consisting of hospitals, outpatient, prevention and wellness facilities with a total of 2,308 beds, and 1.3 million healthcare plans

