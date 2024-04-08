Bengaluru: BMRCL Releases Passenger Satisfaction Survey Of Metro Commuters; Here's How You Can Participate

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) To enhance passenger experience and address congestion issues, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has initiated a comprehensive 'Metro Passenger Satisfaction Survey'. This survey, conducted from August 8 to May 6, aims to gather feedback from commuters to implement necessary improvements. Imperial College London will also collaborate on this initiative, contributing to a flagship study to develop key performance indicators for the Namma Metro.

The commuters travelling in Bengaluru Metro can participate in the survey conveniently through the official website, Additionally, QR codes linking to the survey will be prominently displayed at various metro stations. The survey will be available in both Kannada and English, ensuring accessibility to a wide range of commuters.

The primary objective of this survey is to identify areas for improvement based on the feedback received from passengers. By understanding the concerns and preferences of commuters, BMRCL aims to implement strategic changes to enhance the overall metro experience.

Furthermore, the collaboration with Imperial College London adds a significant dimension to this initiative. The prestigious institution will contribute its expertise to conduct an agenda-setting study for the Bangalore Metro. This study will play a pivotal role in formulating key performance indicators, paving the way for enhanced efficiency and service quality.

BMRCL has also announced plans to address congestion issues. With an increasing number of commuters utilizing the metro services, BMRCL aims to alleviate congestion by expanding capacity. From January to March, a staggering 21 lakh passengers availed themselves of metro services, indicating the pressing need for proactive measures.

BMRCL recorded 7 lakh passengers in March, 7.5 lakh in February, and 6.72 lakh in January. These figures underscore the growing demand for efficient public transportation solutions in Bengaluru. For those seeking additional information or assistance, BMRCL has provided a dedicated helpline at 1800-425-12345.



