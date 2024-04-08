Bring In Eid With Joie De Vivre, Discover Luxurious Celebratory Offers At Sofitel Dubai Downtown

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Indulge in Signature French Luxury Experiences and Unforgettable Family Getaways

8th April 2024, Dubai - With Eid approaching, Sofitel Dubai Downtown is delighted to present a range of exciting staycation experiences in the beating heart of Downtown Dubai. A blend of European elegance and local culture, brought together by a sophisticated suite of amenities, these offers are designed to steep guests in the joyful experience of Eid.

Signature Escape: A Blissful Eid Stay Package for an Ultimate Luxurious Celebration

Sofitel Dubai Downtown is delighted to offer its Signature Escape package, a special Eid stay opportunity that includes waking up to breathtaking views of Downtown Dubai's cityscape, attractive discounts on the hotel F&B and SPA amenities and a complimentary access to the exclusive Club Millsime.

Guests who would like a slow start the next morning are welcome to sleep in and take advantage of a late checkout.

Experience the ultimate Eid getaway for just AED 999 per night.

Details: Rooms start from AED 999 per night for two.

Kids Go Free: Let Kids be Kids During Your Stay with this Family-Friendly Offer

This Eid, as you stay at Sofitel Dubai Downtown, create joyful and lasting memories with your family, where kids under 12 can enjoy complimentary accommodation and dining at selected restaurants. Embark on an unforgettable journey with your loved ones. Let your little ones dive into a realm of excitement and imagination at the Le Petit Prince Kids Club, offering a variety of supervised activities and entertainment options.

To book your sojourn, email ... or call 04 503 6666.

Eid Mubarak to you and your family from the Sofitel Dubai Downtown team!