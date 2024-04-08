Team Lewis London MD Exits

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Team Lewis' UK managing director, Sarah Ogden, has left the firm after nearly three years.



Ogden joined the agency in August 2021 as MD of its biggest global office. She previously spent 12 years with Three Monkeys – which became Three Monkeys Zeno after its acquisition in 2016 and was rebranded last year as Zeno London – latterly as its head of corporate and brand communications.



Team Lewis recently appointed former Ketchum leader Alicia Solanki as its new EMEA senior vice president.



Solanki told PRovoke Media:“Sarah Ogden has left the business by mutual consent. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours. Until a replacement is appointed, our London office will be led by the UK leadership team.”



Ogden's next move is not yet known.



Team Lewis' client portfolio includes Google, Palo Alto Networks, Skyscanner and Schneider Electric.

