Takeda Names Grant Targets


4/8/2024 10:10:52 AM

    Takeda (NYSE:TAK) shares nosed ahead Monday, on word of the selection of eight new U.S. non-profit organizations as grant recipients, as part of its $14.6 million commitment to its FY2023 U.S. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program. To create greater impact and foster equity in under-resourced communities, the company is focusing its philanthropic efforts on the two areas of Food is Health and Building STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Foundations and providing larger, multi-year grants to select nonprofits. Combined with previous investments since 2021, Takeda's total contribution to these initiatives now amounts to $54.1 million.

    “By focusing our efforts on Food is Health and Building STEM Foundations, we are evolving our program to address two areas of significant need that will help build up communities and narrow disparities that can prevent people from realizing their full potential,” said Julie Kim, president of Takeda's U.S. Business Unit and U.S. Country Head.“We are excited to continue this important work with our new partners, collectively striving to drive long-term impact within our local communities and more broadly.”

    Takeda reviews grant applications for its U.S. CSR program twice a year. The company partners with local and national organizations that align with its philanthropic focus areas, actively listening and valuing their insights and expertise to understand the areas of greatest need within communities.

    TAK acquired 2.5 cents to $13.64.





