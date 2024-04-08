Clearday To Host A Solar Watch Event– The Event Of The Decade Occurs Today. A Total Solar Eclipse Is Ready To Travel From Texas To Maine.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Antonio, TX, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearday (OTCQX CLRD) is pleased to announce that Clearday Club Leon Valley is hosting a watch event for the Solar Eclipse.

The Clubs' Solar Eclipse event will highlight engagement activities involving astronomy with a focus on the Stars, the Sun and the Moon! We are planning the day's menu around the sun as a theme – such as Sun Chips, raisins and Sunkissed products. The highlight of the day will be the 1 1⁄2 hours outdoors in a secure environment so all of our members are safe and not at risk to a“silver alert.” All participants will get Solar Eclipse glasses to protect their vision

The Clearday Club is located at 6812 Bandera Road, San Antonio, Texas.“The eclipse is a very unique event. It is not just local, but it touches us all globally. In a profound way its universal nature is very similar to dementia which is one of the diseases we treat in our Club and Innovation Center.” said James Walesa, CEO and a Founder of the company. The Alzheimer's Association reports 6.9 million Americans age 65 and older or 1 in 9 are living with Alzheimer's. This disease is clearly one of global proportions. Fifty million people are living with dementia, the Alzheimer Association reports.

The Clearday Club is membership-based, offering an inspiring new kind of daytime destination for those with lifestyle-limiting chronic health conditions.

The Clubs allow our members to socialize, be active and maintain their independence plus we take care of their activities and daily living needs plus enjoy special events in a safe, secure environment.

About Clearday

CleardayTM is a publicly traded innovative non-acute longevity healthcare services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high-quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love and care for them and is dedicated to enhancing the lives of adults through innovative cognitive care solutions. With a focus on personalized care and groundbreaking technology, Clearday is at the forefront of redefining the standards of senior living. Clearday has a decade-long experience in non-acute care. Clearday at Home – its digital service – brings Clearday to the intersection of telehealth, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and subscription-based content. Learn more about Clearday at .

Media Contact:

Eric Dusansky

504-381-4603

...

