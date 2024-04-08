Qatari Aid Plane For Palestinians Arrives In Egypt, Evacuates Wounded To Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A Qatari Armed Forces aircraft arrived in El Arish in the Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying 30 tons of aid, including food and medical supplies provided by the Qatar Red Crescent, in preparation for its transfer to Gaza. This brings the total number of aid planes to 91.

This aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for the brotherly Palestinian people amid the ongoing difficult humanitarian conditions they are currently exposed to.

Additionally, the 22nd batch of Palestinian wounded from the Gaza Strip was evacuated in preparation for their treatment in Doha, as part of HH the Amir's initiative to treat 1500 Palestinians from the sector.

They were received in Doha by the Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater.

This initiative continues the State of Qatar's steadfast support and ongoing efforts to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, in cooperation with various regional and international partners.