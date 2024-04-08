PDP Became Biggest Target After Abrogation Of Article 370: Mehbooba

Mehbooba, who is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Anantnag-Rajouri seat, was speaking to reporters after visiting the grave of her father and PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in Bijbehara here.

“After 2019, the PDP became the biggest target. The party was broken and our leaders were either lured or blackmailed to break away from the party. I tried to raise my voice against their oppression after 2019 and me and my family members have faced many difficulties due to that, but I stood my ground,” the PDP chief said without naming anyone.

“They think that if my voice reaches the Parliament, they might face problems,” she said.

The real situation in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will come to light and those who claim that everything is normal in Jammu and Kashmir will be exposed. That is why they want to keep me out of the Parliament, she added.

“My people are my hope... the people of Pir Panjal, where I went to every village and every area when people were in misery.

“I have tried at my level. I am not a powerful person but I raised my voice against oppression. Our tribal population, Gujjars, Bakerwals and Paharis faced oppression because it seemed there was no one to hear them out. The people of J&K, especially my own people, will respect what I have done and make my voice stronger,” Mehbooba said.

Asked about the competition for Anantnag-Rajouri seat, where polling will be held on May 7, the PDP leader said everyone can compete in a democracy and you cannot stop anyone.

Mehbooba is pitted against National Conference's Mian Altaf, Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad and Apni Party's Zafar Iqbal Manhas.

