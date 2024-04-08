‘Eternals’ Star Ma Dong Seok, Ye Jung Hwa To Host A Belated Wedding Ceremony

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, April 8 (IANS) Actor Ma Dong Seok and model Ye Jung Hwa will be hosting a post-wedding ceremony.
The actor, who has worked in films“Train to Busan”,“Derailed”,“The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos” and MCU's“Eternals” will be holding the wedding ceremony with Jung Hwa, who is 17 years his junior.
According to a report, the ceremony is in May. The couple's agency confirmed the news, reports koreaboo.
“The couple will be getting married in May. The wedding will be held in a quiet private ceremony,” said Big Punch Entertainment, the agency.
Dong Seok first announced that he was dating Jung Hwa, a model, in 2016. The couple reportedly first registered their marriage in 2021, but could not hold their wedding due to the pandemic.
MENAFN08042024000231011071ID1108070354
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.