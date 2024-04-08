‘Eternals’ Star Ma Dong Seok, Ye Jung Hwa To Host A Belated Wedding Ceremony

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, April 8 (IANS) Actor Ma Dong Seok and model Ye Jung Hwa will be hosting a post-wedding ceremony.

The actor, who has worked in films“Train to Busan”,“Derailed”,“The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos” and MCU's“Eternals” will be holding the wedding ceremony with Jung Hwa, who is 17 years his junior.

According to a report, the ceremony is in May. The couple's agency confirmed the news, reports koreaboo.

“The couple will be getting married in May. The wedding will be held in a quiet private ceremony,” said Big Punch Entertainment, the agency.

Dong Seok first announced that he was dating Jung Hwa, a model, in 2016. The couple reportedly first registered their marriage in 2021, but could not hold their wedding due to the pandemic.