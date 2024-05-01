(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks Head Earthward to Conclude April

TSX on Track to Finish April Lower
Investors Take Profits to Close out April
Futures Flat Tuesday
TSX Ends in Green
Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, May 1, 2024







Futures Down Mid-Week AMD, Starbucks in Focus Futures for Canada's main stock index dipped on Wednesday, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later in the day, while investors awaited more domestic economic data to gauge the strength of the Canadian economy.The TSX Composite blundered 297.08 points, or 1.4%, to close a miserable Tuesday and month of April at 21,714.54.June futures were down 0.3% Wednesday.The Canadian dollar squeezed up 0.05 cents to 72.63 cents U.S.On the economic calendar, the Markit Canada Manufacturing PMI is due out for April later this morning (9:30 a.m. EDT)ON BAYSTREETThe TSX Venture Exchange dumped 10.54 points, or 1.8%, Tuesday to 579.52.ON WALLSTREETS&P 500 futures slipped Wednesday as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's rate policy decision.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials dipped 76 points, or 0.2%, to 37,917.Futures for the broader index lost 17.25 points, or 0.3%, to 5,049.75.Futures for the NASDAQ Composite sank 102 points, or 0.6%, to 17,469.25.Amazon advanced about 2% following better-than-expected earnings and revenue in the first quarter, while chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices tumbled 6% after issuing an in-line revenue forecast for the current quarter. Super Micro Computer slid 13% as revenue came in slightly belowthe Street's consensus estimates.Elsewhere, Starbucks tumbled 13% after the coffee giant slashed its outlook following disappointing same-store sales, while CVS Health tanked 13% after posting disappointing earnings and cutting its profit guidance.Several notable earnings reports are also scheduled for release Wednesday, with Qualcomm and DoorDash on deck for the afternoon.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 Index faded 0.3% Wednesday, while most markets throughout Asia were closed for Labour DayOil prices caved $1.19 to $80.74 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices eked up 10 cents to $2,321.20 U.S. an ounce.

