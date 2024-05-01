Delhi Court Acknowledges Charges Against Prabir Purkayastha, Founder Of Newsclick, For Alleged Terror Funding

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A recent development in the case involving NewsClick founder and Editor-in-Chief, Prabir Purkayastha, has stirred headlines. According to reports, a Delhi court has acknowledged a charge sheet filed against Purkayastha under the anti-terror law UAPA. The allegations suggest that the news portal received funds purportedly to spread pro-China propaganda.

Reports state that the contents of the charge sheet against Purkayastha. It reveals evidence linking him to unlawful activities, including collecting funds for terrorist acts and conspiracy. Shockingly, the charge sheet indicates that NewsClick received a staggering sum of Rs 91 crore, allegedly utilized for terrorist activities.

The charge sheet discloses a concerning narrative. It suggests that PP NewsClick India LLP underwent conversion into a private Ltd. company, purportedly to facilitate the inflow of funds under the guise of investment and service agreements. Allegations indicate a conspiracy dating back to 2016, aimed at raising funds for unlawful activities and terrorist acts in the country.

Furthermore, the Delhi Police's Special Cell alleges Prabir Purkayastha's associations with terrorist organizations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The police assert financial assistance provided to LeT, a banned terror outfit operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

The charge sheet suggests Purkayastha's involvement in funding rioters during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens. It's claimed that he utilized NewsClick to propagate disinformation and disbursed cash to rioters, some of whom are already in custody under UAPA charges.

Additionally, the charge sheet accuses Purkayastha of undermining India's efforts to combat COVID-19. He criticized government initiatives and published articles disparaging vaccines manufactured by Indian pharmaceutical companies, aiming to sow disaffection. The police further allege financial transactions between Purkayastha and activist Gautam Navlakha, purportedly for supporting violent activities by Naxals.