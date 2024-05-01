Kerala: IMD Predicts High Heatwave Across The State Today; Orange Alert In Palakkad

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued a high heatwave warning in the state today. The IMD stated that Palakkad, Thrissur, Alappuzha, and Kozhikode are under alert. An orange alert was declared in Palakkad district, and a yellow alert was declared in Thrissur, Alappuzha, and Kozhikode district due to soaring temperatures.

Meanwhile, the Minister for General Education and Labour V Sivankutty has announced that the working workers those work in the sun till May 15. The minister stated that workers should not work between 12 pm to 3 pm due to the extreme heatwave in the state.

The daily inspections will be conducted by special teams under the supervision of the District Labor Officer, Deputy Labor Officer, and Assistant Labor Officer. The working hours have been fixed at 8 hours from 7 am to 7 pm. All workers working during this time shall have a rest period from 12 noon to 3 pm.